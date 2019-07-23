El portavoz de ERC, Gabrile Rufián, ha afeado este martes al Gobierno y a algunos medios de comunicación que no se hayan referido ni hayan dado espacio a las informaciones avanzadas por Público sobre las supuestas relaciones del imán de Ripoll, Abdelbaki Es Satty, cerebro de los atentados en Barcelona, con el CNI.
El dirigente catalán se ha referido a esta cuestión durante su intervención en el debate de investidura que se celebra en el Congreso desde el lunes. "No quiero alimentar teorías de la conspiración", ha avanzado Rufián, "pero ¿alguien se imagina que un medio estadounidense destapara la información de que a lo mejor los autores del 11S eran confidentes de la CIA?
El portavoz de ERC ha criticado que en las últimas semanas "los telediarios le han dedicado más minutos a los emojis que a este asunto". También ha vuelto a pedir la apertura de una comisión de investigación en la Cámara Baja y la comparecencia de la directora del CNI.
Rufián se había referido a las informaciones reveladas por Público en varias ocasiones y, junto al otro partido catalán de la Cámara, Junts per Catalunya, había pedido la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y los ministros de Interior y Defensa, Fernando Grande-Marlaska y Margarita Robles.
JxCat también registró una batería de preguntas tanto en el Congreso como en el Senado sobre las relaciones de Es Satty con el CNI y sobre la información de la que disponían los servicios de inteligencia días antes de los atentados.
