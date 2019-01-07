Público
Ruth Beitia, elegida candidata del PP a la presidencia de Cantabria

Las dirección del partido conservador cántabro se ha reunido en Madrid con la cúpula nacional para abordar los candidatos a las elecciones autonómicas y municipales en esta Comunidad, que serán presentados el próximo 10 de enero. 

Imagen de archivo de Ruth Beitia. EFE

La medallista olímpica y miembro de la ejecutiva de Pablo Casado, Ruth Beitia, ha sido elegida candidata del PP para optar a la presidencia de Cantabria, según han informado a Europa Press en fuentes de los conservadores.

Las dirección del PP cántabro se ha reunido este lunes en Madrid con la cúpula nacional para abordar los candidatos a las elecciones autonómicas y municipales en esta Comunidad, que serán presentados el próximo jueves, 10 de enero, en Santander por el presidente del partido, Pablo Casado.

[Habrá ampliación]

