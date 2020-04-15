MADRID
Los paseos del expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy en pleno confinamiento son habituales. A tenor de las nuevas imágenes difundidas por la Sexta, tomadas por los propios vecinos, el exjefe del Ejecutivo ha vuelto a salir de su casa este mismo martes, el mismo día que la cadena publicó fotografías de Rajoy caminando a paso ligero cerca de su residencia en Madrid.
Los vecinos, enfadados según este medio, señalaron que las salidas eran habituales, pese a estar prohibido por el estado de alarma. Ahora, y siempre según esta cadena, parece confirmarse que los paseos acostumbran a ser habituales para el expresidente, quien ha reconocido públicamente en muchas ocasiones su afición por la marcha y por caminar rápido.
En las imágenes publicadas este miércoles se puede observar de nuevo a Rajoy con ropa y zapatillas de deporte, sin mascota y sin bolsas de basura. El decreto que regula el confinamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus no permite hacer deporte y solo se puede salir a la calle para hacer la compra, pasear al perro, ir al centro sanitario o acudir al trabajo si figura entre las actividades permitidas. Las multas establecidas por cometer sanciones leves oscilan entre los 100 y los 600 euros, un hecho que el propio Ministerio de Interior investiga.
Hasta el momento, la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha sido la única dirigente de la formación conservadora que se ha pronunciado al respecto. "Me pasa como con el chiste del perro, cuanto más padezco este Gobierno más admiro a Mariano Rajo Brey", ha sido su respuesta, eludiendo así los paseos del expresidente.
