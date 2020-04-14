El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy se ha saltado el confinamiento en varias ocasiones para hacer ejercicio en la calle, cerca de su casa, en Madrid, tal y como ha informado la Sexta.

En un vídeo publicado por este medio, el expresidente no lleva ni mascota ni bolsas de basura, aspectos básicos para poder salir a la calle tras decretarse el estado de alarma hace un mes. Sin embargo, aparece vestido con zapatillas de deporte y un chándal.

Siempre según este canal, los vecinos se han quejado de la actitud de Rajoy, ya que el confinamiento reduce la movilidad de los ciudadanos, quedando suspendida toda actividad deportiva fuera del domicilio.

Rajoy no es el único. Su antecesor en el cargo como presidente del PP y también expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, y la exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella desoyeron los consejos de la Comunidad de Madrid antes de decretarse el estado de alarma y, en plena crisis del coronavirus, abandonaron la capital para trasladarse a Marbella. Un hecho que The New York Times calificó de ejemplo de "rico" irresponsable.

No es la única imagen de irresponsabilidad que hemos visto durante esta semanas. Los vecinos de la localidad de Massalavés (Valencia) grabaron a su alcaldesa, Puri Noguera (PP), bailando en la calle con un grupo de jóvenes, eludiendo así la orden de confinamiento.