"En España, el expresidente José María Aznar hizo las maletas para su villa de vacaciones en Marbella [...] dejando Madrid el mismo día que la capital cerró todas las escuelas y universidades". Así relata el prestigioso diario estadounidense 'The New York Times' la huida de Aznar a Marbella en plena emergencia del coronavirus.

El relato forma parte de un artículo titulado: "Los europeos ricos huyen a sus segundas residencias por virus propagando el miedo y la ira". El rotativo explica cómo los europeos acaudalados han hecho oídos sordos de las peticiones de las autoridades para pasar cómodos la cuarentena.

El texto también explica cómo muchos ciudadanos de nuestro continente se enfrentan a semanas de cuarentena en espacios reducidos y cómo algunos han sido despedidos, mientras otros tienen que continuar trabajando, a veces con pocos elementos de protección y en trabajos mal pagados que requieren el contacto con personas, como es el caso de los cajeros de supermercado.

Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales, que ya denunciaron la actuación de Aznar, se han hecho eco ahora de este artículo:

