"En España, el expresidente José María Aznar hizo las maletas para su villa de vacaciones en Marbella [...] dejando Madrid el mismo día que la capital cerró todas las escuelas y universidades". Así relata el prestigioso diario estadounidense 'The New York Times' la huida de Aznar a Marbella en plena emergencia del coronavirus.
Ricos e insolidarios. The New York Times describe aquí las fugas en mitad de la pandemia. En España pone el ejemplo de Aznar en Marbella. https://t.co/f5WWfL6wVm
— David Jiménez (@DavidJimenezTW) March 29, 2020
El relato forma parte de un artículo titulado: "Los europeos ricos huyen a sus segundas residencias por virus propagando el miedo y la ira". El rotativo explica cómo los europeos acaudalados han hecho oídos sordos de las peticiones de las autoridades para pasar cómodos la cuarentena.
El texto también explica cómo muchos ciudadanos de nuestro continente se enfrentan a semanas de cuarentena en espacios reducidos y cómo algunos han sido despedidos, mientras otros tienen que continuar trabajando, a veces con pocos elementos de protección y en trabajos mal pagados que requieren el contacto con personas, como es el caso de los cajeros de supermercado.
Muchos usuarios de las redes sociales, que ya denunciaron la actuación de Aznar, se han hecho eco ahora de este artículo:
Siempre saca lo peor de si mismo en los peores momentos.. Irak, 11M, Yak42, Prestige, Madrid Arena..
No es extraño..
'The New York Times' pone a Aznar como ejemplo de irresponsabilidad con el coronavirus.. https://t.co/jnxorxsVbm
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) March 29, 2020
¿Quién lo iba a decir? ????????♂️
— Max Pradera (@maxpradera) March 29, 2020
'The New York Times' se refiere a José María Aznar como un "rico europeo" que huyó a su segunda residencia en la crisis por el coronavirus y lo pone como ejemplo de "irresponsabilidad"https://t.co/LGU75rNSPf
— Famélica legión ???????? (@Famelica_legion) March 30, 2020
**Pretends to be shocked in 'lleva toda la vida igual'**
'The New York Times' pone a Aznar como ejemplo de irresponsabilidad con el coronavirus https://t.co/6y63oT24BI
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) March 29, 2020
The New York Times pone verde a Aznar por su cobardía huyendo a su segunda residencia cuando Madrid cerró las escuelas...
Rich Europeans Flee Virus for 2nd Homes, Spreading Fear and Fury https://t.co/ElJc0aKMOM
Estamos sólos, así que ¡Seguid alimentando a estos parásitos!
— EspaЯRoquí ❤️???????? إسباروكي (@Esparroqui) March 29, 2020
