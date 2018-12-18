Sánchez anuncia una subida salarial a los funcionarios del 2,25% para el año 2019

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este martes que en el Consejo de Ministro que se celebrará en Barcelona el próximo 21 de diciembre se aprobará una subida del 2,25% para los funcionarios públicos a partir de 2019.
Sánchez hizo esto anuncio durante su comparecencia en el pleno del Senado, recalcando que dicho acuerdo ha sido consensuado con los sindicatos y también contempla otras subidas en variables.
En concreto, la subida salarial podría llegar hasta el 2,75%, ya que un cuarto de punto de subida estará vinculado a que haya un crecimiento del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) del 2,5%, y otro cuarto de punto procedente de fondos adicionales.
Precisamente este anuncio se hace un día después de que el sindicato CSIF anunciara una campaña de movilizaciones para conseguir la subida salarial para los funcionarios del 2,25%.
Pero, además, despeja la inquietud que tenían los sindicatos de que esta subida pudiera estar vinculada a la aprobación o no de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019, Al ser aprobada por Real Decreto, lo que apunta a que podrá entrar en vigor en el mes de enero del próximo año.
