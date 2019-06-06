Sánchez apela a los tres grandes partidos para ser presidente, sin guiño a Podemos

Pedro Sánchez ha confirmado que acepta el encargo del rey para ser el próximo presidente del Gobierno y ha anunciado que la próxima semana empezará una ronda de negociación con PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos, sin hacer ningún guiño especial a la formación morada, a quien se le denomina “socio preferente”.

Sanchez pidió por igual a estos partidos que faciliten su investidura porque, según dijo, los españoles fueron muy claros con su voto y solo hay un camino: "O gobierna el PSOE o gobierna el PSOE", declaró en una comparecencia antes los medios en el Palacio de la Moncloa después de que Felipe VI comunicara a la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, que le proponía como candidato a intentar la investidura.

Sanchez no quiso poner fecha a su investidura pero dio a entender que no se puede demorar mucho, “porque España necesita avanzar”. El candidato restó importancia a que tanto PP como Ciudadanos hayan anunciado su voto en contra, así como el hecho de que Pablo Iglesias pida un Gobierno de coalición, y enmarcó ambas posiciones en los planteamientos previos a la negociacion.

Sanchez dijo que con el resto de grupos también se hablará, aunque en un formato diferente, porque apuntó que quiere ser presidente con el mayor consenso posible.

En cuanto a la oferta de Unión del Pueblo Navarro dijo que no se puede plantear a cambio del apoyo a que ellos gobiernen en la comunidad foral. A este respecto, no quiso aclarar qué va a hacer el PSOE, limitándose a asegurar que los socialistas navarros están de acuerdo en no pactar con Bildu. Eso si, aseguró que se cumplirán los Estatutos del PSOE y si tiene que haber referéndum, lo habrá.