El rey propone a Pedro Sánchez como candidato a la investidura

El rey ha designado a Pedro Sáchez, secretario general del PSOE y actual líder del Ejecutivo en funciones, como el candidato a la sesión de investidura del presidente del Gobierno, según ha avanzado la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Meritxell Batet. Hasta 15 portavoces de diferentes partidos han pasado entre el miércoles y este jueves por el Palacio de la Zarzuela para reunirse con Felipe VI en la ronda de consultas que precede a la designación de un candidato a la investidura.
El trámite, recogido en la Constitución, establece que, una vez el monarca se ha reunido con los representantes de las formaciones, debe designar un candidato y comunicárselo a la presidenta del Congreso para que formule la propuesta en la Cámara.
Aunque ya se sabe quién será el candidato, la sesión plenaria todavía no tiene fecha. Batet ha explicado que su intención es la de hablar con los portavoces parlamentarios y con los grupos sobre el día de celebración de la investidura.
Una vez iniciados los trámites, Pedro Sánchez tiene dos oportunidades para poder ser elegido líder del Ejecutivo. Primero se celebra una sesión plenaria en la que el candidato necesita de una mayoría absoluta (la mitad más uno) de los miembros de la Cámara, es decir, 176 votos, para ser elegido. Si no superara este trámite, se celebraría una segunda sesión 48 horas después en la que solo precisaría de una mayoría simple.
Durante la ronda de consultas con el rey, las formaciones se han quejado de que el candidato no ha comenzado las negociaciones para poder salir elegido. En este sentido, casi todos los partidos le han afeado que pusiera en marcha las reuniones con el monarca antes de empezar a negociar.
Las reivindicaciones de los partidos serán el primer escollo para los socialistas, que tendrán que hacer frente al conflicto de intereses entre partidos propio de cualquier negociación que incluya a formaciones de diferente signo. En este sentido, partidos como el PRC ya han apuntado a la necesidad de que se invierta en sus territorios en materias como las infraestructuras.
