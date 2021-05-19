madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha exhibido músculo en el Congreso de los Diputados para demostrar que la ofensiva dirigida por la derecha para forzar un adelanto electoral cae en saco roto. Para ello, ha vuelto a acusar al líder de la oposición, Pablo Casado, de "deslealtad con España" y, por ende, con el "interés general".
A raíz de la crisis migratoria en Ceuta, el presidente del PP ha aprovechado su pregunta parlamentaria en la sesión de control al Gobierno para arremeter contra la política exterior y el "caos" del Ejecutivo, aseverando que la legislatura está acabada, pese a que aún quedan 32 meses. "Sin acritud, ha demostrado que le queda grande el Gobierno", ha esgrimido Casado.
"No me ha quedado claro, ¿usted apoya al Gobierno de España o no apoya al Gobierno de España. Aclárelo", ha reprochado Sánchez. Asimismo ha instado a Casado a ponerse de lado del Ejecutivo, ya que, tal como ha afeado, su principal objetivo es "utilizar cualquier calamidad para tratar de derribar al Gobierno", algo que "no lo van a lograr".
Aunque la pregunta inicial del líder del PP se refería a la negativa del Gobierno para aprobar un plan B jurídico tras el fin del estado de alarma, el debate se ha centrado en la crisis con Marruecos. Las relaciones bilaterales con el régimen alauí atraviesan uno de sus peores momentos dada la respuesta de Marruecos a la hospitalización en España del líder del Frente Polisario, Brahim Ghali.
Este hecho ha desatado un nuevo chantaje por parte de Marruecos para poner a España contra las cuerdas. Y todo ello a costa de miles de ciudadanos marroquíes, a quienes el régimen de Mohamed VI utiliza como arma arrojadiza a cambio de más dinero y apoyo en su estrategia de ocupación del Sáhara Occidental.
