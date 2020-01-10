Público
Público

Ministerios del Gobierno Sánchez crea un Ministerio de Seguridad Social y Migraciones y da a Exteriores vocación económica

Sánchez pretende de este modo constituir en su Gobierno "el mejor equipo económico de la democracia española".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez, quien logró este martes la confianza del Congreso para un nuevo mandato como presidente del Gobierno

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso de los Diputados

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, reforzará el equipo económico de su gabinete con la creación de un Ministerio de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, y dará prioridad a la diplomacia económica dentro del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación.

Según fuentes de Moncloa, Sánchez pretende de este modo constituir en su Gobierno "el mejor equipo económico de la democracia española".

Así, además de crear el Ministerio de Seguridad Social, competencia que se desgaja del departamento de Trabajo, dota de una "clara vocación económica" a la cartera de Asuntos Exteriores, en la que la diplomacia económica será "prioritaria".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad