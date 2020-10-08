Estás leyendo: Sánchez dice que analizarán la sentencia del TSJM sobre las restricciones en Madrid y se decidirá "qué camino se va a tomar"

Público
Público

Rueda de prensa del presidente del Gobierno Sánchez dice que analizarán la sentencia del TSJM sobre las restricciones en Madrid y se decidirá "qué camino se va a tomar"

Afirma que las decisiones se han adoptado con criterio científico y tienen el aval del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud. Dice que en Madrid se tomarán medidas ante "la preocupante" situación en la Comunidad, sin descartar el estado de alarma.

Sánchez aboga por abrirse a alianzas comerciales e inversión exterior
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en un intervención durante su viaje a Argelia. (Fuente: La Moncloa)

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, indicó que se va analizar entre el Gobierno y la Comunidad de Madrid en el marco del grupo Covid-19 la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) que ha rechazado algunas medidas de confinamiento decretadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad, "y veremos cuál es el camino que hay que tomar", dijo.

Sánchez, en rueda de prensa desde Argelia donde está en viaje oficial, sí quiso reseñar que todas las medidas se han tomado en la Comunidad de Madrid han tenido sustento técnico y científico, y que su único objetivo ha sido proteger la salud pública. Además, recordó que las medidas tomadas en Madrid tiene también el aval del Consejo Interterritorial de salud. 

El presidente no quiso especular con la posibilidad de volver a plantear un nuevo estado de alarma, aunque defendió que dicho estado de alarma "es un instrumento constitucional» y que «se activó al principio de la pandemia y ha resultado ser muy eficaz», no negando que siempre es una posibilidad que se puede tener en cuenta en Madrid.

Sánchez dice que las medidas que se tomen en Madrid "serán acordes al desafío y la evolución de la pandemia"

No obstante, indicó que las medidas en torno a lo ocurrido en la Comunidad de Madrid, «serán acordes al desafío y evolución de pandemia» y, en este sentido, insistió en esperar a la reunión de la tarde de este jueves entre el Gobierno y la Comunidad de Madrid.

En lo que sí insistió Sánchez es que los datos de Madrid "son preocupantes", y "se tomarán todas las medidas necesarias para doblegar la curva", insistió. Por ello, no parece estar descartado que el estado de alarma pueda ser solicitado por la Comunidad Autónoma, una posibilidad que tienen todas las comunidades autónomas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público