Sánchez exige a Rivera y Casado lealtad al Estado ante la crisis de Venezuela

Aunque a estos partidos conservadores no les pide que apoyen al Gobierno de España, sí les "exige" que sean fieles. 

El presidente del gobierno y Secretario General del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en el mitin en el que ha presentado en Zaragoza a los candidatos socialistas aragoneses para las elecciones municipales y autonómicas.- EFE/Javier Cebollada

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha exigido este sábado a los líderes del PP y de Ciudadanos, Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera, que sean "leales con el Estado", que no con su Gobierno, ante las decisiones que se tomen respecto a la crisis en Venezuela.

Sánchez, en el mitin de presentación de los candidatos socialistas aragoneses a las elecciones municipales y autonómicas de mayo, ha insistido en que la política exterior relacionada con la crisis de Venezuela es "una cuestión de Estado".

Y aunque a la oposición no le pide que apoye al Gobierno de España, sí le "exige", tanto a Casado como a Rivera, que sean "leales con el Estado".

Ha recordado que si España, Francia y Alemania han sido capaces de ponerse de acuerdo, representando cada uno de ellos ideologías diferentes (socialdemocracia, liberalismo y democracia cristiana), no entiende por qué dentro de España ese acuerdo no ha sido posible.

