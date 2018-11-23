A Sánchez le aplauden... en Cuba

Fue un paseo inusual. Los cubanos no estaban acostumbrados a ver a su presídete caminando por La Habana vieja, sin convocar previamente a los fieles para visualizar un encuentro multitudinario.
Por ello, varios cubanos cuando preguntaban a los periodistas qué ocurría ponían cara de incredulidad al saber que su presidente iba a pasar por aquellas calles.
Y lo hizo. MIguel Díaz-Canel, acompañado por el presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, dio un paseo de casi media hora por las asombrosas calles de La Habana vieja.
No fue un baño de multitud para Sánchez, pero recibió esporádicos aplausos y ejercitó su gran cualidad de saludar, besar y abrazar a todo el mundo.
En un hotel de la calle Mercaderes le tenían preparado unos puros que hubieran hecho las delicias de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, pero el presidente no se paró.
Diaz-Canel hacía una mueca de sonrisa y poco más, mientras Sánchez ya lucía camisa blanca y se oían gritos de “guapo”.
Un pequeño grupo de turistas catalanes gritaron: “presos políticos” y el ministro Josep Borrell se encaró con ellos. Los jóvenes contestaron: “tranquilo, ministro, no te vamos a escupir”.
Y la verdad es que no estaba la cosa para escupir porque la seguridad cubana actuaba con contundencia despejando el camino.
El paseo terminó con un abrazo entre años presidentes, que venían del acto protocolario de la cesión temporaly de la silla de Maceo por parte de España. Ahí Sánchez habló de lo que quiere que signifique esta visita y la entrega de la silla: “Significa el reencuentro y el vínculo renovado entre España y Cuba”.
