Sánchez permitirá salir a hacer deporte y los paseos a partir del 2 de mayo si la evolución es positiva

Sánchez permitirá la actividad física individual en la calle y los paseos a partir del 2 de mayo si la evolución es positiva

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado que, "si la evolución de la pandemia prosigue en un sentido positivo", a partir del 2 de mayo se podrá salir a hacer deporte de manera individual y a dar paseos.

