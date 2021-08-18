Sánchez preside la primera reunión interministerial sobre la evacuación de Afganistán 

madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, va a presidir este jueves la primera reunión del Grupo de Trabajo interministerial que supervisará la evacuación de españoles y colaboradores afganos de Afganistán, según ha anunciado Moncloa.
El grupo de trabajo lo conforman el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, José Manuel Albares; la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles; el del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; la de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, y el de Inclusión, Seguridad Social, y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. Todos ellos serán coordinados por el ministro de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Félix Bolaños.
La reunión de este jueves, que se realizará por videoconferencia, viene precedida por las "múltiples conversaciones" que ha mantenido el presidente del Ejecutivo con los distintos ministros. Además, también ha habido "varios encuentros de nivel técnico a cargo de representantes de los distintos departamentos".
Pedro Sánchez ha sido criticado por la oposición a lo largo de la semana por no haber comparecido públicamente para hablar sobre la situación de Afganistán, como sí han hecho otros líderes europeos. Sin embargo, el Presidente ha asegurado este miércoles que ha estado siguiendo toda la operación de evacuación junto a los titulares de Defensa y Asuntos Exteriores, Margarita Robles y José Manuel Albares.
Llegan los primeros aviones desde Afganistán
Este jueves se prevé la llegada a España del primero de los dos aviones A400M que las Fuerzas Armadas españolas enviaron a Kabul para comenzar las labores de evacuación. Partieron desde la base aérea de Zaragoza con destino a Dubái y, una vez allí, volaron a Kabul.
Un tercer avión medicalizado, también A400M, de las Fuerzas Armadas ha partido desde la base aérea de Torrejón, en Madrid, para colaborar en la repatriación.
