Sánchez recurre a la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, para pedir el apoyo a Espadas en las primarias del PSOE andaluz

El líder del PSOE ya recurrió a ella en sus primarias a la Secretaría General frente a Susana Díaz. La dirigente del PSF dice el PSOE andaluz necesita "renovación y esperanza" . 

Anne Hidalgo, alcaldesa de París. EFE

A falta de cinco días para que el PSOE de Andalucía decida quién será su candidato a la Presidencia de la Junta, la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo, ha irrumpido en la campaña interna para pedir abiertamente el apoyo al alcalde de Sevilla y candidato, Juan Espadas.

La alcaldesa de París ha hecho publico en un vídeo en el que compromete su apoyo con Espadas tanto en estas primarias como en unas futuras elecciones en la comunidad. 

Hidalgo es amiga del presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez; y ya le dio su respaldo en las primarias a la Secretaría General del PSOE en las que se enfrentó a Susana Díaz.

HIdalgo, en el vídeo, no deja de lanzar elogios a Espadas por su «experiencia municipal y su compromiso por le medio ambiente. Pero, añade, que cree que con su candidatura se iniciará un camino de "renovación y esperanza" en el PSOE de Andalucía. 

El gesto de la alcaldesa no deja de significar también lo que lleva denunciando el equipo de Susana Díaz toda la campaña, la apuesta clara de Sánchez y de Ferraz por el alcalde de Sevilla.

