crisis venezuela

Sánchez respalda a Ábalos: "Puso todos los esfuerzos para evitar una crisis diplomática y lo logró"

El presidente apoya al ministro en el marco de la crisis por el encuentro con la vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez.

Sánchez y Ábalos
El presidente Sánchez acompañado por el ministro Ábalos en una jornada del Congreso. Imagen de archivo. EP

Actualizado:

europa press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha mostrado su respaldo al ministro de Transportes, José Luis Ábalos, ante la polémica surgida por su encuentro con la vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, y ha explicado que la reunión se produjo "para evitar una crisis diplomática".

En concreto, Sánchez ha mostrado todo su "respaldo y aprecio" a Ábalos tanto a nivel político como personal. "Puso todos los esfuerzos para evitar una crisis diplomática y logró evitarla", ha recalcado Sánchez, durante su visita a las zonas más afectadas por el paso de la borrasca Gloria en la Comunidad Valenciana, Peñíscola y Benicarló.

