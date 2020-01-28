Estás leyendo: Sánchez se reunirá con Torra el 6 de febrero en Barcelona

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, incide en que "hoy por hoy" Torra "sigue siendo presidente de la Generalitat". Desde La Moncloa ya han afirmado que, de resultar destituido, su intención es reunirse con su sucesor.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, propondrá al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, mantener una reunión en Barcelona en la primera semana de febrero, según ha anunciado este lunes el presidente del Gobierno en una entrevista con TVE.

Actualizado:

MAnuel Sánchez / Alejandro L. de miguel

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá con el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, el próximo 6 de febrero, en Barcelona, tal y como ha anunciado este martes la ministra portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, en su comparecencia posterior al Consejo de Ministros. 

Montero ha incidido en que Torra sigue al frente de la Generalitat, y en que el Gobierno está comprometido con el "diálogo" como "clave" para resolver el conflicto en Catalunya: "Es lo que tiene que primar" esta legislatura; "Tenemos que romper todos los años de incomunicación con Catalunya", destacaba

No ha concretado la hora ni el lugar del encuentro, ni siquiera si será una reunión únicamente entre Sánchez y Torra, o si se verán acompañados por miembros de sus respectivos gabinetes.  Hace una semana, en su anterior comparecencia, la también ministra de Hacienda sólo reveló que el encuentro estaba previsto para el inicio de febrero.

Desde La Moncloa, también este martes, se ha insistido en encuadrar esta reunión en el marco de conversaciones entre el jefe del Ejecutivo y el resto de presidentes autonómicos.

También se ha precisado que el encuentro con Torra está supeditado a que siga siendo presidente de la Generalitat. De ser destituido, la intención es mantener fecha y formato del encuentro, para pasar a celebrarlo con su sucesor.

"Es obvio", ha dicho Montero, que "el señor Torra sigue siendo presidente de la Generalitat", y no hay ninguna resolución en sentido contrartio. "Hoy por hoy el señor Torra es el presidente de la Generalitat", destacaba.

El lunes, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, se negó a computar el voto de Torra como diputado, acatando así la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que exigía la retirada de su escaño. El jueves, el Tribunal Supremo rechazó suspender esta decisión de forma cautelar. 

Torra fue condenado por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) a un año y medio de inhabilitación por desobediencia, si bien la condena aún no es firme y el recurso del president ya ha sido formalizado ante el Supremo.

Ante esta decisión de Torrent, Torra respondió arrastrando a todo su grupo parlamentario (JxCat) a no participar en las votaciones. Hasta la fecha, se ha negado a acatar la decisión de la JEC en lo que respecta a su acta. El Estatut establece que el presidente de la Generalitat necesariamente debe ser diputado en el Parlament.

