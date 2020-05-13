Estás leyendo: Lambán nombra como nueva consejera de Sanidad de Aragón a la ginecóloga Sira Repollés

La profesional sanitaria formó parte del panel de expertos que asesoró al Ministerio de Sanidad en la ley de salud sexual y reproductiva.

La nueva consejera de Sanidad de Aragón, Sira Repollés./ Gobierno de Aragón
La nueva consejera de Sanidad de Aragón, Sira Repollés./ Gobierno de Aragón

zaragoza

efe

La ginecóloga del Hospital Clínico de Zaragoza Sira Repollés ha sido nombrada por el presidente Javier Lambán nueva consejera de Sanidad, en sustitución de Pilar Ventura, quien presentó su dimisión después de decir que se permitió a los sanitarios que se hicieran sus propios EPI porque eso suponía "un estímulo" para ellos.

Sira Repollés Lasheras (Caspe, Zaragoza, 1963), quien tomará posesión este jueves, es licenciada en Medicina y Cirugía, médica especialista en Obstetricia y Ginecología desde el año 1992. Coordinadora del Plan de Atención Anticonceptiva de Aragón desde el año 2015, recibió el premio Profesor Barea de la Fundación Signo en gestión Sanitaria, informan fuentes del Gobierno aragonés.

Repollés tiene una amplia actividad vinculada a la docencia, a la investigación y a la actividad asistencial. Cuenta con un máster en Salud Sexual y Reproductiva y con el Postgrado en Gestión y Provisión de Recursos Sanitarios.

La nueva consejera es vicepresidenta de la Asociación de Ginecólogos de Aragón, vicepresidenta de la Sociedad Aragonesa de Anticoncepción y es miembro de la Junta Directiva de la Sociedad Española de Contracepción. También formó parte del grupo de expertos asesores del Ministerio de Sanidad para el desarrollo de la ley de salud sexual y reproductiva.





