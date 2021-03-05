madridActualizado:
El rey Felipe VI, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, han llegado alrededor de las 11.00 horas de este viernes a la planta de Seat en Martorell (Barcelona) para acudir al evento del 70 aniversario de la automovilística.
Ningún representante político catalán ha acudido a la visita, a excepción del alcalde de Martorell, Xavier Fonollosa, del PDeCAT. El acto ha tenido como anfitriones al presidente del Grupo Volkswagen, Herbert Diess y al presidente de Seat y Cupra, Wayne Griffiths.
Al plantón del Govern se le unen las protestas convocadas por los grupos independentistas Òmnium Cultural y la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), que han impulsado concentraciones bajo el lema "Catalunya no tiene rey" en los alrededores.
El Gobierno creará un consorcio público-privado con Seat-Volkswagen e Iberdrola
Antes del evento institucional, los representantes del Ejecutivo y el jefe del Estado han realizado una visita institucional en el centro de diseño de la compañía y en un taller de producción, todo ello un día después de que Maroto anunciara que el Gobierno creará un consorcio público-privado con Seat-Volkswagen e Iberdrola, y abierto a otros socios, para montar la primera fábrica de baterías en España.
