Señal en directo: Reunión de la Diputación Permanente del Congreso

El órgano de la Cámara Baja debatirá y votará la comparecencia urgente de Pedro Sánchez y ocho ministros por diferentes asuntos.

Una de las componentes de la Diputación Permanente durante una votación. E.P./Óscar J.Barroso

La Diputación Permanente del Congreso debate y vota este martes distintas peticiones de comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y ocho de sus ministros por diferentes asuntos.

En la reunión, que se inicia a las diez de la mañana, se decidirá quién del Gobierno ofrecerá explicaciones al Pleno del Congreso sobre la crisis del 'Open Arms'. También se reclama la comparecencia de Sánchez para que informe de las cumbres de la UE a las que ha asistido.

También se abordarán las peticiones comparecencia que afectan a  siete ministros: a la ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo (en relación con el brote de listeriosis); al de ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos sobre las huelgas en Renfe y en el aeropuerto de Barcelona); al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (sobre el dispositivo de seguridad organizado en España con motivo de la cumbre del G7 en la localidad francesa de Biarritz); a la de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera (sobre las inundaciones y su relación con el cambio climático); a la deHacienda, María Jesús Montero (sobre los objetivos de estabilidad presupuestaria y el límite de gasto no financiero); y a los de Exteriores, José Borrell, y de Agricultura, Luis Planas (sobre el acuerdo entre la Unión Europea y Mercosur).

