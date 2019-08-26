Señal en directo: Reunión de la Diputación Permanente del Congreso

La Diputación Permanente del Congreso debate y vota este martes distintas peticiones de comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y ocho de sus ministros por diferentes asuntos.
En la reunión, que se inicia a las diez de la mañana, se decidirá quién del Gobierno ofrecerá explicaciones al Pleno del Congreso sobre la crisis del 'Open Arms'. También se reclama la comparecencia de Sánchez para que informe de las cumbres de la UE a las que ha asistido.
También se abordarán las peticiones comparecencia que afectan a siete ministros: a la ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo (en relación con el brote de listeriosis); al de ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos sobre las huelgas en Renfe y en el aeropuerto de Barcelona); al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska (sobre el dispositivo de seguridad organizado en España con motivo de la cumbre del G7 en la localidad francesa de Biarritz); a la de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera (sobre las inundaciones y su relación con el cambio climático); a la deHacienda, María Jesús Montero (sobre los objetivos de estabilidad presupuestaria y el límite de gasto no financiero); y a los de Exteriores, José Borrell, y de Agricultura, Luis Planas (sobre el acuerdo entre la Unión Europea y Mercosur).
Orden del día de la Diputación Permanente by Público.es on Scribd
