Sesión de control Álvarez de Toledo acusa al Gobierno de "consentir y legitimar a los golpistas" y Calvo responde: "Tómese un café conmigo"

La oferta de café la ha hecho extensiva el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, al secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea.

La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. Europa Press

Actualizado:

marta monforte

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha invitado este miércoles a la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, a tomarse un café juntas, "con un par de horas por delante", para hacer un debate "productivo e interesante", después de que la dirigente del PP le haya preguntado durante la sesión de control "qué grado de compromiso" tiene el Ejecutivo de coalición con la verdad.

Álvarez de Toledo ha acusado al Gobierno de extender un "bulo" insinuando que el PP "apoya un golpe de Estado", para "camuflar su implicación en la muerte de miles de españoles".  La portavoz popular ha señalado que esta es solo una  "intoxicación" por parte de un Gobierno que "consiente y legitima a los golpistas". "O usted se atreve a afirmar que el Partido Popular está implicado en un golpe de Estado y, ojo, lo demuestra. O usted admite, con lógico rubor en la cara, la verdad", ha dicho.

La portavoz popular ha afirmado que el Gobierno difunde "tóxicas insinuaciones" sobre la implicación del Partido Popular en un "fantasmagórico" golpe, con la intención de "derrocar al Gobierno", a lo que Calvo le ha respondido que, como cargos públicos, ambas tienen un compromiso con ella, aunque Álvarez de Toledo prefiere defender solo sus verdades y su "autoproclamada superioridad política". 

La oferta de café la ha hecho extensiva el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, al secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea. El líder de Unidas Podemos ha sido interpelado por el ingreso mínimo vital y la reconstrucción económica de España.

