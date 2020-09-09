Estás leyendo: Gamarra señala que el PP no "arrimará el hombro" con el Gobierno y Calvo responde: "Asuman las derrotas"

Sesión de control Gamarra señala que el PP no "arrimará el hombro" con el Gobierno y Calvo responde: "Asuman las derrotas"

Ambas dirigentes se han acusado de deslealtad mutua en una sesión de control marcada por el caso 'Kitchen'.

09/09/2020.- El líder del PP; Pablo Casado (d) conversa con su portavoz, Cuca Gamarra (c) y el secretario general del partido, Teodoro García Egea (i) durante la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso este miércoles en donde se reclamará una vez más a la oposición unidad para abordar la crisis de la pandemia, en medio de las últimas polémicas políticas centradas en la renovación del Poder Judicial y las revelaciones del caso del espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas. EFE/J.J. Guillén

madrid

marta monforte

La portavoz popular en el Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, ha preguntado a la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo qué "pruebas de lealtad" han dado a la oposición para exigirles que "arrimen el hombro". "El eslogan 'arrimar el hombro' lo que esconde es hincar las rodillas. Nos quieren amedrentados", ha inquirido la conservadora.

"Tiene una concepción de la lealtad que tiene que ver con la patrimonialización del poder, como le van a decir muy pronto los tribunales. Superen la moción de censura, asuman las derrotas y trabajen, que son la leal oposición, ¿le suena?", ha respondido la ministra socialista.

Gamarra ha asegurado que en el PP ya "arriman el hombro con los pensionistas y los funcionarios". "Arrimaría el hombro con un Gobierno que valora la gestión por encima de la propaganda y el bienestar de los españoles por encima de las ansias de poder, pero eso sería un gobierno del PP, no lo que tenemos ahora", ha inquirido la portavoz popular.

Por su parte, Calvo ha emplazado a Gamarra a "aplicarse" una consigna para los servidores públicos: "La lealtad viene de fabrica, no es optativa", han sido las palabras de la ministra del PSOE . A su juicio, se trata de una virtud que "hay que ganársela" pero "en términos institucionales va con el cargo".

