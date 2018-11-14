Los altavoces del Congreso emiten, al menos, dos tipos de sonido: el de la llamada al Pleno (una melodía que recuerda a la de los relojes antiguos y que avisa a los diputados de que tienen que acudir al hemiciclo), y el de emergencia. Este martes los dos han sonado en la Cámara Baja.
A las 10.45, los servicios de la Cámara informaban de que se debía desalojar el edificio del Palacio de las Cortes, aunque previamente, la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, había anunciado al comienzo del Pleno que iba a tener lugar un simulacro de emergencia. La Policía Nacional ha supervisado el desalojo, que se ha producido sin incidencias.
Uniformes de cocinero y de ujier, acreditaciones, corbatas y trajes se encontraron en la plaza de las Cortes ante las puertas de un Congreso vacío en un ambiente distendido que distó mucho de la ya habitual tensión de los miércoles en la sesión de control al Gobierno. Las conversaciones en la calle entre diputados, periodistas y trabajadores de la Cámara desplazaron a los debates y discusiones que tuvieron lugar tan solo unos pocos minutos antes en el hemiciclo.
La famosa puerta de los leones se abrió para que los parlamentarios pudieran acelerar el desalojo y la gente que paseaba por la Carrera de San Jerónimo no dudó en acercarse a los principales líderes de los partidos para hacerse fotos con ellos y para transmitirle alguna que otra reivindicación. En el simulacro también han participado los bomberos de Madrid y agentes de movilidad y de la Policía Municipal.
Tras diez minutos en el exterior, los agentes indicaron a los trabajadores del Congreso que podían volver a acceder a la Cámara. El sonido de alarma derivó en el de llamada a Pleno, los periodistas, ujieres y servicios de la Cámara volvieron a sus labores, y los diputados pudieron volver a recuperar la tensión característica de la sesión de control al Gobierno.
