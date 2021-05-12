El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, pidió este miércoles a ERC que deje paso a los socialistas catalanes para la formación de gobierno en esa comunidad autónoma habida cuenta de que los independentistas no se ponen de acuerdo.

"Llegados a este punto, a lo mejor en Catalunya se podría pensar en un gobierno de izquierdas, porque hay una mayoría parlamentaria en el Parlament, liderado por quién ganó las elecciones, que es el PSC", dijo Sánchez al portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián.

Durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo, el portavoz de ERC realizó una intervención que al presidente le costó "seguir", en la que apostó por el "diálogo" y alertó al Ejecutivo de la situación por la subida de la derecha.

"Espero que tome nota, tanto usted como el rapsoda de La Moncloa", señaló Rufián, porque "este independentista catalán no dialoga y hace políticas con ustedes porque seamos lo mismo, sino que dialoga y hace políticas porque somos lo contrario". Y alertó de que "lo que no haga ahora no va a hacer con un gobierno de PP y de Vox, y si no, pregúntele a Zapatero", resumió el portavoz de ERC.

Sánchez dudó de si ya se está en "precampaña" en Catalunya tras las palabras de Rufián, pero remarcó que "el Gobierno está en que haya cuanto antes un gobierno en Cataluña y podamos retomar el diálogo".