¿Qué simboliza el triángulo rojo que llevaron Iglesias y Garzón durante la toma de posesión?

Es habitual que Garzón y algunos miembros de IU lo luzcan en todos sus actos públicos. Sin embargo, Iglesias lo ha portado por primera vez.

El nuevo ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, el nuevo Vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias durante la toma de posesión. / EFE - PACO CAMPOS

El nuevo vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y el nuevo ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, han tomado posesión de sus cargos este lunes portando en la solapa de sus chaquetas un pin del triángulo rojo invertido, que llamó la atención de los espectadores.

Se trata de un símbolo de la lucha antifascista. Este triángulo era la marca con la que los nazis identificaban a los presos políticos en los campos de concentración. Es habitual que Garzón y algunos miembros de IU lo luzcan en todos sus actos públicos. Sin embargo, Iglesias lo ha portado por primera vez este lunes en el acto de toma de posesión ante Felipe VI en el Palacio de la Zarzuela.

Uno de los que llevó este triángulo rojo invertido fue Largo Caballero mientras estuvo prisionero en el campo de concentración nazi de Sachsenhausen en 1943.

Ambos han prometido además su cargo vestidos con camisa —rosa en el caso de Iglesias y blanca en el de Garzón— y chaqueta pero sin corbata. Todos los nuevos cargos de Unidas Podemos en el Consejo de Ministros han prometido el cargo siguiendo la fórmula habitual, con una mano sobre la Constitución y jurando lealtad al rey, aunque han incorporado al final la fórmula "Consejo de ministras y ministros".

