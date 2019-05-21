Público
El socialista catalán Manuel Cruz, elegido presidente del Senado

Frente a los votos de Cruz, la otra candidata a la Presidencia, la senadora navarra de Cs Ruth Goñi ha obtenido 11 votos, y también ha habido 84 en blanco y 15 nulos.

21/05/2019.- La senadora socialista ,Cristina Narbona (2d), junto a otros senadores aplauden al senador electo Manuel Cruz (2i), durante la sesión constitutiva del Senado de la XIII Legislatura. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El socialista catalán Manuel Cruz, ha sido elegido presidente del Senado al haber obtenido 140 votos, número superior a la mayoría absoluta necesaria fijada en el Reglamento para la elección en primera votación.

Asimismo, el PSOE ha rectificado su decisión de renunciar a la mayoría absoluta en la Mesa del Senado y finalmente ha dejado al PP solo con dos puestos en el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara Alta, manteniendo cuatro los socialistas y uno el PNV.

El grupo socialista justifica su decisión por la actitud que según ellos ha mantenido el PP en los últimos días, que a su entender "no ha rebajado la tensión" y ha fomentado la "crispación".

En estas circunstancias, los socialistas entienden que no pueden "arriesgarse" a perder la mayoría en la Mesa del Senado y por ello votarán a los vicepresidentes y secretarios de la Mesa de manera que el PSOE mantendrá cuatro puestos, incluido el del presidente.

Al PP le han quedado otros dos y uno más para el PNV, al que desde el principio el PSOE ofreció conservar el puesto que tenía en la Mesa durante la pasada legislatura.

[Habrá ampliación]

