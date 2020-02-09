Barcelona
ERC ganaría las elecciones autonómicas en Catalunya con 37 diputados y el independentismo reforzaría la mayoría en el Parlament gracias a la suma de los republicanos con JxCat, segunda con 31 escaños (tres menos que ahora), y la CUP, que pasaría de 4 a 6, según un sondeo de GAD3 para La Vanguardia.
El sondeo, elaborado entre el 3 y el 6 de febrero, sitúa en la tercera plaza al PSC, que superaría a JxCat en votos, aunque no en representantes, y con 27 diputados -diez más que ahora- lideraría el bloque constitucionalista.
Ciudadanos, que ganó los comicios de 2017, esta vez perdería dos tercios de sus representantes y se quedaría con 12 escaños. Los comunes repuntarían hasta los 10 escaños (ahora tienen 8), el PP duplicaría los diputados que tiene actualmente y obtendría 8, y Vox entraría al Parlament con cuatro escaños.
