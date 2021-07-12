Estás leyendo: Un sondeo del Gobierno andaluz da al PP como ganador con 14,6 puntos de ventaja sobre el PSOE

Un sondeo del Gobierno andaluz da al PP como ganador con 14,6 puntos de ventaja sobre el PSOE

Moreno, según esta encuesta, podría elegir socio, o bien Ciudadanos o bien Vox

El presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno, en el parlamento andaluz. Imagen de archivo.
El presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno, en el parlamento andaluz. Imagen de archivo. Eduardo Briones / Europa Pres

sevilla

Actualizado:

El centro de estudios andaluces, un organismo público dependiente del consejero de Presidencia Elías Bendodo (PP), ha hecho pública una encuesta este lunes que le da al PP el resultado soñado en Andalucía, el 37,9% de los votos, rozando la mayoría absoluta y con la posibilidad de elegir socio entre Vox y Ciudadanos. El PSOE obtendría el peor resultado de su historia, con un 23,3%, a 14,6 puntos de distancia. 

Así, según el Centra, de celebrarse ahora las elecciones al Parlamento de Andalucía, el PP sería la fuerza política más votada con el 37,9% de los apoyos, obteniendo entre 48 y 52 escaños. El PSOE, segunda fuerza política, obtendría el 23,3% de los votos y entre 28 y 29 escaños; mientras que VOX se situaría como tercera fuerza con el 11,4% de los sufragios, que le valdrían entre 12 y 13 escaños.

El cuarto lugar sería ocupado por Unidas Podemos, que podría obtener el 9,2% de los votos y entre 9 y 10 representantes en la Cámara autonómica. Ciudadanos, en quinto lugar y en plena descomposición aguantaría el tipo y podría obtener el 8,7% de los apoyos y entre 7 y 8 escaños; mientras que Adelante Andalucía llegaría al 3,6% y podría obtener hasta 2 representantes.

La suma de los votos de PP, Vox y Ciudadanos se iría hasta el 58% y la izquierda, sumando PSOE, Unidas Podemos y Adelante Andalucía se quedaría en un 36%. Esto es algo que jamás ha sucedido en Andalucía y lo que hace que algunos sociólogos le vean un sesgo a la encuesta. En cualquier caso, la tendencia que marca el barómetro del Centra es un PP en ascenso y un PSOE en descenso.

