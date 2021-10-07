Estás leyendo: El Supremo condena a un mes y medio de cárcel a Alberto Rodríguez por agredir a un policía pese a no quedar probado

El agente que lo acusó mantuvo serias contradicciones en el juicio.

El diputado de Unidas Podemos Alberto Rodríguez en el juicio contra él en el Tribunal Supremo, este miércoles, antes de su interrogatorio. Tribunal Supremo

El Tribunal Supremo condena a un mes y medio de cárcel a Alberto Rodríguez por agredir a un policía pese a que la agresión no quedó probada en el juicio. El agente que lo acusó mantuvo serias contradicciones en el juicio.

(Habrá ampliación)

