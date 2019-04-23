El Supremo exime a Pere Aragonès de testificar en el juicio a la cúpula del 'procés'

Pere Aragonès, vicepresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya, ha logrado este martes su objetivo de no declarar como testigo en el juicio a la cúpula del procés catalán, aunque no haya podido evitar comparecer. Ha estado apenas un par deminutos ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, cuando ni siquiera se cumplen 24 horas de su petición de no testificar en la causa.

El presidente del tribunal, Manuel Marchena, ha reconocido que su situación procesal es hoy por hoy compleja: al ser aforado, el juzgado de instrucción 13 de Barcelona, que investiga los preparativos del referéndum del 1 de Octubre de 2017, pidió al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) que imputara al vicepresident y, pese a que este lo rechazó, y formalmente no consta como investigado, la Sala ha interpretado que, en el "escenario [procesal] que se le dibuja", puede que Aragonés "no tenga interés en declarar" como testigo, y por tanto con obligación de decir verdad.

(Habrá ampliación)