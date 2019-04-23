Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Supremo exime a Pere Aragonès de testificar en el juicio a la cúpula del 'procés'

Manuel Marchena, presidente del tribunal, admite que la situación procesal del vicepresident de la Generalitat es compleja, pese a que el TSJ de Catalunya rechazó imputarle formalmente, como planteaba el juzgado de instrucción 13 de Barcelona. El predecesor de Joaquim Forn al frente de la Consellería de Interior, Jordi Jané, asegura que mientras él estuvo en el Govern nunca se contempló la vía unilateral para la independencia, y que todo el Ejecutivo sabía que los Mossos cumplirían la ley. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (2i), a su llegada este martes al Tribunal Supremo para declarar como testigo en la 34 jornada del juicio del 'procés'. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (2i), a su llegada este martes al Tribunal Supremo para declarar como testigo en la 34 jornada del juicio del "procés". EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Pere Aragonès, vicepresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya, ha logrado este martes su objetivo de no declarar como testigo en el juicio a la cúpula del procés catalán, aunque no haya podido evitar comparecer. Ha estado apenas un par deminutos ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, cuando ni siquiera se cumplen 24 horas de su petición de no testificar en la causa.

El presidente del tribunal, Manuel Marchena, ha reconocido que su situación procesal es hoy por hoy compleja: al ser aforado, el juzgado de instrucción 13 de Barcelona, que investiga los preparativos del referéndum del 1 de Octubre de 2017, pidió al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) que imputara al vicepresident y, pese a que este lo rechazó, y formalmente no consta como investigado, la Sala ha interpretado que, en el "escenario [procesal] que se le dibuja", puede que Aragonés "no tenga interés en declarar" como testigo, y por tanto con obligación de decir verdad. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad