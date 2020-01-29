El Supremo rechaza anular la sentencia del 'procés'

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado anular la sentencia del procés, como solicitaban las defensas, en un auto en el que niega que se hayan criminalizado las ideas de los acusados, que buscaron "implementar una normativa antidemocrática e inconstitucional" amparados por un Gobierno autonómico "desleal".
La Sala que juzgó a los líderes independentistas rechaza los incidentes de nulidad que presentaron contra la sentencia que impuso entre 9 a 13 años de prisión por sedición, un delito que considera ha aplicado de acuerdo a la norma constitucional.
El tribunal indica que los acusados incurrieron una "flagrante usurpación de la soberanía nacional, con la última finalidad de transitar hacia la independencia y con el inmediato objetivo de presionar a las autoridades estatales, valiéndose así de una vía coactiva para lograr concesiones que facilitaran el tránsito hacia aquella lejana meta".
Tras este trámite, los acusados podrán acudir al Tribunal Constitucional para tratar de anular la sentencia alegando vulneración de derechos fundamentales, paso previo para poder llevar la causa al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH), tal y como han asegurado en numerosas ocasiones las defensas que harán.
