El Ministerio de Justicia ha presentado este jueves una denuncia ante la Fiscalía General del Estado para que investigue si constituye un delito el mensaje que publicó en Twitter un concejal del Ayuntamiento de Cáceres deseando la muerte del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sanchez, y su esposa.
En un comunicado, Justicia informa de que ha dado ese paso tras el tuit publicado el pasado 30 de diciembre por Teófilo Amores, que fue elegido concejal en el consistorio cacereño por las listas de Vox pero que abandonó ese partido en octubre. El mensaje fue publicado tras conocerse el el acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
El departamento que dirige Dolores Delgado ha pedido a la Fiscalía que estudie si el mensaje es constitutivo de delito y si cabe emprender acciones legales contra su autor.
Justicia denuncia ante @fiscal_es el tuit de un concejal del @Ayto_Caceres en el que deseaba la muerte del Presidente del Gobierno @sanchezcastejon y su esposa— Ministerio Justicia (@justiciagob) January 2, 2020
🗞 https://t.co/q7mQTlzxFM pic.twitter.com/9XPnMaYm9v
En su escrito de denuncia el Ministerio considera que el hecho "forma parte de una peligrosa escalada de agresividad verbal como estrategia política en redes sociales, especialmente contra el Presidente del Gobierno y su familia, que daña la convivencia pacífica como bien jurídico penalmente protegido".
Numerosas personas se hicieron eco en la red social del mensaje: "El gran felón merece la horca. Quisiera verlo como a Musolini, muerto y colgado por los pies. Y a su felona igual", pero la cuenta en la que se publicó ya no está activa.
