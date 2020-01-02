Público
Teófilo Amores Justicia pide investigar un mensaje de un concejal de Cáceres que deseaba la muerte de Sánchez

El tuit fue escrito por Teófilo Amores, concejal en el consistorio cacereño por las listas de Vox pero que abandonó ese partido en octubre.

Teófilo Amores, concejal no adscrito del Ayuntamiento de Cáceres publica un tuit deseando la muerte a Pedro Sánchez.

El Ministerio de Justicia ha presentado este jueves una denuncia ante la Fiscalía General del Estado para que investigue si constituye un delito el mensaje que publicó en Twitter un concejal del Ayuntamiento de Cáceres deseando la muerte del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sanchez, y su esposa

En un comunicado, Justicia informa de que ha dado ese paso tras el tuit publicado el pasado 30 de diciembre por Teófilo Amores, que fue elegido concejal en el consistorio cacereño por las listas de Vox pero que abandonó ese partido en octubre. El mensaje fue publicado tras conocerse el el acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos. 

El departamento que dirige Dolores Delgado ha pedido a la Fiscalía que estudie si el mensaje es constitutivo de delito y si cabe emprender acciones legales contra su autor. 

En su escrito de denuncia el Ministerio considera que el hecho "forma parte de una peligrosa escalada de agresividad verbal como estrategia política en redes sociales, especialmente contra el Presidente del Gobierno y su familia, que daña la convivencia pacífica como bien jurídico penalmente protegido". 

Numerosas personas se hicieron eco en la red social del mensaje: "El gran felón merece la horca. Quisiera verlo como a Musolini, muerto y colgado por los pies. Y a su felona igual", pero la cuenta en la que se publicó ya no está activa.

