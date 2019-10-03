Público
Thomas Cook El Gobierno destinará 300 millones para paliar la crisis por Thomas Cook

El real decreto ley con trece medidas pretende suavizar el impacto del colapso del turoperador en el empleo, que ha afectado a 3.400 trabajadores de forma directa.

25/09/2019.- Un Airbus A320 del turoperador británico Thomas Cook en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Stuttgart, Alemania. EFE/EPA/Rronald Wittek

El Gobierno aprobará el próximo 11 de octubre un real decreto ley con trece medidas de choque, que suponen unos 300 millones de euros, para hacer frente a la quiebra del turoperador británico Thomas Cook, entre ellas una rebaja de las tasas de pasajeros y de ruta en los vuelos a Canarias y Baleares.

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo en funciones, Reyes Maroto, ha presentado este jueves dichas medidas que contempla el plan de choque, con las que se espera suavizar el impacto del colapso del turoperador en el empleo, que ha afectado a 3.400 trabajadores de forma directa.

Maroto ha explicado, tras la Comisión Interministerial que se ha reunido este jueves para tratar este asunto, que el plan dará respuesta, entre otros asuntos, a las pérdidas de conectividad, de empleo y demanda, y a la falta de liquidez de empresas y autónomos, todo ello acompañado de una estrategia jurídica por parte del Estado para defender a los afectados y consumidores.

