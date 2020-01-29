Estás leyendo: Torra convocará elecciones nada más aprobar los Presupuestos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

catalunya

Torra convocará elecciones nada más aprobar los Presupuestos

El president de la Generalitat afirma que "esta legislatura ya no tiene más recorrido político".

29/01/2020.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante la declaración institucional en el Palau de la Generalitat. / EFE - QUIQUE GARCÍA
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en el Parlament de Catalunya.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha afirmado que "esta legislatura ya no tiene más recorrido político" y anuncia que convocará elecciones en Catalunya después de aprobar los Presupuestos. La portavoz de JxCat en el Congreso, Laura Borràs, ya había advertido este miércoles durante una entrevista en TVE de que el anuncio de Torra no sería "intrascendente".

Durante una comparecencia en el Palau de la Generalitat, Torra ha apuntado que se ha roto la unidad y que la legislatura "llega a su final" por la falta de "unidad", a raíz de la crisis entre los dos socios del Govern, JxCat y ERC, por la retirada del acta de diputado del president. 

Sin embargo, ha decidido posponer el adelanto electoral hasta después de aprobar los Presupuestos para 2020, dentro de unos dos o tres meses. "Ningún gobierno puede funcionar sin unidad, sin una estrategia común y compartida, sin lealtad entre los socios", ha añadido.

El Govern tiene previsto aprobar esta tarde a las 15.00 horas el proyecto presupuestario pactado con los comunes y que tiene, por lo tanto, el apoyo suficiente para ser aprobado por el Parlament, tras una tramitación que suele alargarse dos meses, aunque su aprobación definitiva tendrá que esperar muy probablemente otro mes más, hasta que el Consejo de Garantías Estatutarias se pronuncie sobre los recursos de la oposición.


Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú