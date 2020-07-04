Actualizado:
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado que a las 12.00 horas de este sábado el Govern confinará perimetralmente la comarca de El Segrià (Lleida) ante el aumento de contagios por coronavirus.
"El Govern tiene como prioridad la vida y la salud de las personas, y tomará todas las decisiones y medidas necesarias", ha declarado Torra en una rueda de prensa desde el Palau de la Generalitat tras presidir una reunión con el comité técnico del Procicat.
Ha dicho que es una decisión difícil pero ha enviado un mensaje de serenidad y apoyo a los vecinos, así como su compromiso con su tierra y la economía: "Os pedimos que veléis por los más vulnerables".
En la comarca de El Segrià residen más de 200.000 personas y limita con Aragón al oeste.
