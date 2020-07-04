Estás leyendo: Torra ordena el confinamiento de más de 200.000 personas en El Segrià ante los rebrotes de coronavirus

Público
Público

Coronavirus en España Torra ordena el confinamiento de más de 200.000 personas en El Segrià ante los rebrotes de coronavirus

Última hora en 'Público'.
Última hora en 'Público'.

Actualizado:

europa press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado que a las 12.00 horas de este sábado el Govern confinará perimetralmente la comarca de El Segrià (Lleida) ante el aumento de contagios por coronavirus.

"El Govern tiene como prioridad la vida y la salud de las personas, y tomará todas las decisiones y medidas necesarias", ha declarado Torra en una rueda de prensa desde el Palau de la Generalitat tras presidir una reunión con el comité técnico del Procicat.

Ha dicho que es una decisión difícil pero ha enviado un mensaje de serenidad y apoyo a los vecinos, así como su compromiso con su tierra y la economía: "Os pedimos que veléis por los más vulnerables".

En la comarca de El Segrià residen más de 200.000 personas y limita con Aragón al oeste.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público