Catalunya Torra responde al silencio de Sánchez con una carta en la que rechaza "lecciones" sobre condenar la violencia

En un texto que Torra reproduce vía Twitter, el presidente del Govern le reprocha no haber contestado su llamada telefónica.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. / QUIQUE GARCÍA (EFE)

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha enviado una carta este sábado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la que rechaza que le dé "lecciones" contra la violencia.

En un texto que Torra reproduce vía Twitter, el presidente del Govern le reprocha no haber contestado su llamada telefónica de este mismo sábado.

"Usted se niega a hablar con el representante de los catalanes y, aún peor, se niega a establecer ningún tipo de diálogo", dice.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

