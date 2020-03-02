Estás leyendo: Torra: "No soy el presidente que va a renunciar al derecho a la autodeterminación"

El presidente de la Generalitat sostiene que el compromiso para ejercer el derecho a la autodeterminación en esta legislatura va a ser muy complicado que se pueda mantener porque cuando lo manifestó estaban "planteando unos plazos más alargados".

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante el acto político celebrado este sábado en un parque de la localidad francesa de Perpiñán. EFE
barcelona

europa press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha sostenido que no será el jefe del Ejecutivo catalán "que va a renunciar al derecho a la autodeterminación".

En una entrevista de eldiario.es , Torra ha dicho que el compromiso para ejercer el derecho a la autodeterminación en esta legislatura va a ser muy complicado que se pueda mantener porque cuando lo manifestó estaban "planteando unos plazos más alargados".

Ha defendido que se ha hecho un buen ejercicio de gobierno al frente de la Generalitat en una legislatura complicada: "Hay una acción de gobierno que valoro y un avance en lo que sería el procés, con el debate constituyente y con el consenso sobre el derecho a la autodeterminación y la amnistía".

Sobre la mesa de diálogo, ha señalado que, si quieren que el diálogo sea efectivo y "aborde los temas que tiene que abordar", hay que estar seguros de que la mesa va a funcionar.

Torra ha sostenido que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha tenido actitudes diferentes: "Hay muchas caras de Sánchez y ahora parece que vuelve la del diálogo. Nosotros estamos encantados porque siempre hemos estado ahí".

En este sentido, ha asegurado que poner una fecha a las elecciones significaría "alterar y tirar por la borda" lo que se está haciendo y ha defendido que decidirá la fecha atendiendo al interés general de Catalunya.

