Torrent y Maragall se querellarán contra el exdirector del CNI por espionaje

Pese a no concretar la fecha de la presentación de la misma, el abogado de los dos políticos catalanes asegura que será de manera "inminente".

El consejero de Exteriores de la Generalitat Ernest Maragall (centro), y el presidente del Parlament Roger Torrent (derecha) (TONI ALBIR | EFE)
El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, y el diputado y ex conseller por ERC, Ernest Maragall, van a querellarse contra quien era el máximo responsable del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) en el año 2019, el general Felix Sanz Roldán, a raíz del caso de espionaje del que han sido víctimas mediante la intromisión del programa de ciberespionaje Pegasus en sus teléfonos móviles.

El abogado de los dos políticos catalanes, Andreu Van den Eynde, ha explicado a la emisora Rac1 que presentan una querella contra de Roldán porque "es quien controlaba toda la actividad del CNI". Pese a no concretar la fecha de la presentación de la querella, el abogado aseguró que será de manera "inminente".

Van den Eynde ha mostrado convencido de que este es un caso de espionaje de estado contra el independentismo.

