Público
Público

El tradicional concierto de Sant Esteve acaba con una pancarta de Tsunami Democràtic

Integrantes del coro despliegan la pancarta en el momento en el que cantaban 'El Cant de la Senyera' y 'Els Segadors'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Captura de pantalla del vídeo compartido en Twitter por Quim Torra.

Captura de pantalla del vídeo compartido en Twitter por Quim Torra.

Integrantes del coro han desplegado una pancarta de Tsunami Democràtic y banderas estelades en el tradicional concierto de Sant Esteve celebrado este jueves en el Palau de la Música Catalana, en el momento en el que cantaban El Cant de la Senyera y Els Segadors.

Además, el público ha cantado también Els segadors, han desplegado banderas estelades y pancartas de 'Libertad presos políticos', y han gritado "Libertad" e "Independencia" al acabar el recital.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha asistido este jueves por la tarde a esta tradicional cita en el Palau de la Música Catalana, que ha contado con las voces de los coros del Orfeó Català y del Cor de Cambra del Palau

"Gran concierto de Sant Esteve, con cuatro composiciones que han estrenado hoy y el público, al final, de pie, gritando Libertad e Independencia. ¡Gracias Orfeó Catalán!", ha destacado Torra en Twitter.

El concierto, que apuesta por la creación musical catalana, ha comenzado a las 19 horas y ha estado dirigido por el asesor artístico del Palau y director de los coros Simon Halsey.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad