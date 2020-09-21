Estás leyendo: David Erguido (PP) renuncia a su escaño de senador pero no a su acta de diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid

Según fuentes del Partido Popular (PP) Erguido "no tiene nada que ocultar" pero no dejará su acta de diputado porque "le han votado los ciudadanos".

David Erguido en el Senado en una foto de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS
El senador del Partido Popular David Erguido ha decidido presentar su renuncia al escaño de senador, según fuentes del partido, después de trascender que al final prestará declaración voluntariamente en la Audiencia Nacional el 23 de octubre por la 'trama Púnica'. No obstante, no ha abandonado su acta de diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid porque "le han votado los ciudadanos". 

Según comentaron a esta agencia hace una semana fuentes de su entorno, Erguido declararía de forma voluntaria ante el juez que instruye la 'Púnica' porque quiere "colaborar con la Justicia" en este proceso y espera que "todo quede aclarado".

Las citadas fuentes recalcaban entonces que a Erguido "sólo podría imputarle el Tribunal Supremo". Por tanto, habría decidido declarar tras "ofrecerle" el juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye la 'Púnica', Manuel García Castellón, "la posibilidad de ir voluntariamente".

Tras la decisión que hace una semana tomó el juez de citarlo, y a la que ahora pone fecha, desde el círculo cercano de este dirigente popular señalaron a esta agencia que "es Erguido el que renuncia voluntariamente a ese aforamiento para que no sea necesario que le llame el Supremo".

Las fuentes consultadas transmiten que Erguido "no tiene nada que ocultar" y por eso acudirá a la Justicia en el marco de la investigación que está llevando a cabo García Castellón sobre posibles adjudicaciones sospechosas en la etapa en la que el hasta ahora senador popular ejercía de primer teniente de alcalde en Algete (Madrid).

Es más, Erguido tiene la confianza de "poder ir a declarar y que quede todo aclarado". Las fuentes cercanas a Erguido insisten en que en su caso "no se agarra al escudo del Supremo y ha preferido renunciar a su aforamiento para colaborar con la Justicia".

