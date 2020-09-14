Estás leyendo: El juez de 'Púnica' cita a declarar como imputado al senador del PP David Erguido

El magistrado le ha ofrecido acudir voluntariamente dada su condición de senador y diputado de la Asamblea de Madrid.

El senador del PP David Erguido en la última sesión del Senado antes de septiembre. / EUROPA PRESS

EUROPA PRESS

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye la macrocausa 'Púnica' ha citado en calidad de investigado al senador madrileño del PP David Erguido. Dado que está aforado por su condición de senador y diputado de la Asamblea de Madrid, el magistrado Manuel García-Castellón le ha ofrecido la posibilidad de acudir voluntariamente.

En el auto del juez, con fecha de 10 de septiembre, señala que el aforamiento "impediría que se le pudiera tomar declaración" como investigado en la Audiencia Nacional por lo que abre la vía a que esa declaración se produjera "de forma voluntaria (si este fuera su deseo), y de conformidad con el artículo 118 bis de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal".

Apunta que en caso de que no declare voluntariamente, se procederá a oficiar a la Presidencia del Senado a los efectos de que certifique la condición de senador y, tras esto, "se valorará, en su caso, la procedencia de elevar exposición razonada ante el Tribunal Supremo".

