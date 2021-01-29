oviedo
El acusado de asesinar a una mujer transexual en Avilés en septiembre de 2019 reconoció los hechos que le imputa la Fiscalía del Principado de Asturias, Sección Territorial de Avilés, y aceptó una condena de 15 años de prisión. De acuerdo con lo establecido en el Código Penal, una vez cumplidos diez años recluido en un centro penitenciario, será expulsado de España durante diez años más.
La vista para ratificar el acuerdo alcanzado entre las partes se celebró este viernes en la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial, con sede en Oviedo, por lo que ya no se desarrollará el juicio oral previsto ante un jurado popular y señalada a partir del lunes en el mismo órgano judicial.
Según el escrito de Fiscalía, el 20 de septiembre de 2019, sobre las siete y media de la tarde, el acusado, que convivía con la víctima, entabló con ésta una discusión. En el transcurso de la misma, con evidente intención de acabar con su vida, le propinó hasta 18 puñaladas en el rostro, en la espalda y en la parte anterior del tórax y el abdomen, algunas de las cuales afectaron a zonas vitales y le causaron la muerte.
Con su ataque, el acusado impidió toda posibilidad de defensa de la víctima. El arma homicida desapareció de la escena del crimen, probablemente por acción del acusado, que se encuentra en prisión provisional por esta causa desde el 25 de septiembre de 2019.
El acusado nació en Brasil en 1995 y se encuentra en situación irregular en España, al carecer de los permisos de estancia y residencia.
Los hechos fueron considerados constitutivos de un delito de asesinato. Tras reconocer los hechos, el acusado aceptó una condena de 15 años de prisión, inhabilitación absoluta durante el tiempo de la condena y abono de las costas procesales.
