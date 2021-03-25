Madrid
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha defendido este jueves que los turistas franceses que llegan a la capital lo hacen "para ver teatros, cine" y que "no vienen a beber".
"Los datos están ahí; en enero recibimos el 5 por ciento de los turistas franceses. Los turistas franceses que vienen a Madrid no vienen a beber. Vienen, insisto, a los teatros, cines, al Teatro Real, a disfrutar de la cultura", ha indicado ante la prensa tras acudir a unas jornadas del Colegio de Abogados de Madrid.
En este punto ha puesto en valor que Madrid es "la única capital europea que tiene abierta prácticamente toda la cultura". Por ello se ha dirigido a Más Madrid para decirle que "no compensa manchar la imagen de Madrid, menoscabando su imagen como ciudad de borrachera".
El alcalde de Madrid coge el relevo a la opinión de la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que también argumentó que los turistas franceses no venían aquí por las fiestas sino por la cultura de Madrid. "Decir que Madrid sólo es atractiva por las borracheras, eso es atacar más a la imagen de Madrid que a mí misma. Creo que todo aquel que viene a visitarnos viene a visitar museos, comercios y también, a veces, los bares". Es la respuesta de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz, Ayuso, cuando le preguntaban este lunes por este asunto.
La realidad es que las redes sociales se han llenado estos días de instantáneas turistas alcoholizados por las calles, bebiendo alcohol y bailando sin mascarillas en plena vía pública. Además, la policía ya ha tenido que desalojar diversas fiestas privadas en pisos celebradas por ciudadanos franceses.
