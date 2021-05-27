Estás leyendo: Aprobada la moción de Vox Murcia para blindar los símbolos nacionales en la escuela, como el himno o la imagen del rey

Ultraderecha Aprobada la moción de Vox Murcia para blindar los símbolos nacionales en la escuela, como el himno o la imagen del rey

La iniciativa ha recibido el apoyo de Ciudadanos y PP, con el voto en contra del PSOE y Podemos.

(I-D) Los diputados de Vox Mabel Campuzano; Juan José Liarte; y Francisco Carrera; durante una sesión plenaria en la Asamblea regional de Murcia, en Cartagena, Murcia (España), a 17 de marzo de 2021
Europa Press

madrid

El Grupo Municipal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia ha celebrado este jueves la aprobación, en sesión ordinaria, de la moción presentada por este partido para "la defensa y protección de los símbolos nacionales desde las escuelas públicas".

En concreto, la iniciativa ha contado con el apoyo de los grupos de PP y Ciudadanos, que han incluido reformas en el texto original, y el voto en contra de PSOE y Podemos.

Entre los acuerdos de la moción se contempla que en todas las escuelas públicas del municipio "pueda escucharse el himno nacional" durante los actos solemnes que "la comunidad educativa considere", con el objetivo de "darle la relevancia que merece".

El acuerdo plantea colocar una imagen del Jefe del Estado, el rey Felipe VI, "en todas las aulas"

Además, plantea colocar una imagen del Jefe del Estado, el rey Felipe VI, "en todas las aulas" de los centros educativos, así como que el Gobierno municipal se comprometa a instalar una bandera de España en aquellos colegios en los que no haya.

Vox cree que Murcia da así "un ejemplo al conjunto de España al convertirse en un modelo de respeto hacia los símbolos que nos representan y nos unen a todos", según informaron fuentes de esta formación política en un comunicado.

