El Grupo Municipal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia pedirá en el Pleno que se incorporen "los símbolos de la nación" en las aulas del municipio, según informaron fuentes de esta formación política en un comunicado.
Y es que Vox dice dotar "de la máxima protección jurídica y del máximo respeto a los símbolos de la nación, especialmente la bandera, el himno y la Corona".
Por ello, el partido pide que se incorpore la bandera de España en la entrada de todos los centros educativos, el retrato del rey Felipe VI en las aulas y la reproducción del himno nacional una vez que el alumnado acceda a las mismas.
"Estos símbolos son garante de la unidad y la continuidad histórica de España y desde Vox pedimos que se incorporen en los centros del municipio de cara al próximo curso", ha manifestado José Ángel Antelo, portavoz del Grupo Municipal Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia y presidente provincial del partido.
Antelo ha afirmado que al igual que la lengua común es el español, "todos los símbolos de la nación deben ser conocidos por el alumnado y los docentes de Murcia, asegurando así su futuro de cara a los partidos que sin escrúpulos ni éxito intentan acabar con la institución".
