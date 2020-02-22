Estás leyendo: Iglesias defiende que el Gobierno sale reforzado por su forma de cerrar "ciertas polémicas"

Unidas Podemos Iglesias defiende que el Gobierno sale reforzado por su forma de cerrar "ciertas polémicas"

El vicepresidente segundo repasa los logros del Ejecutivo de coalición y celebra la buena salud del Espacio Confederal en un acto con sus aliados territoriales. Sostiene que la ley de protección de la infancia y la adolescencia estará lista "en cuestión de días"

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, que ha reunido este sábado en Madrid a los ministros de Unidas Podemos y a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau (i), en un encuentro con el que se busca visibilizar si
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, que ha reunido este sábado en Madrid a los ministros de Unidas Podemos y a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, en un encuentro con el que se busca visibilizar sintonía con IU y los comunes tras la entrada al Gobierno de coalición con el PSOE.

madrid

Actualizado:

alejandro lópez de miguel

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado este sábado que el Ejecutivo de coalición ha logrado salir reforzado, tras una semana en la que ha dejado ver las importantes diferencias existentes entre los dos partidos que lo integran, PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

En un acto con las direcciones de sus aliados del Espacio Confederal, en Madrid, el líder de Podemos se ha felicitado por la salud de estas alianzas. "Hay Unidas Podemos para rato", pero también por cómo el Gobierno ha demostrado que está "fuerte y unido". A su entender, la forma en la que el Ejecutivo ha gestionado "ciertas polémicas" es reflejo de esa fortaleza, y de que no van a regalar "ni medio flanco de ataque a la oposición de ultraderecha y ultra-ultraderecha", en referencia al PP y a Vox.

Y, frente a quienes trataban de "agrandar" esas polémicas, Iglesias ha agradecido al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que no haya "dejado ni un minuto de garantizar la unidad". Con "ciertas polémicas" el vicepresidente segundo aludía a las discrepancias en materia de política migratoria, así como en relación al cómo y cuándo tramitar la ley integral de libertad sexual, un capítulo que se saldó el jueves con cesiones del PSOE, y con el Gobierno vendiendo nuevamente esa imagen de unidad.

