El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado este sábado que el Ejecutivo de coalición ha logrado salir reforzado, tras una semana en la que ha dejado ver las importantes diferencias existentes entre los dos partidos que lo integran, PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
En un acto con las direcciones de sus aliados del Espacio Confederal, en Madrid, el líder de Podemos se ha felicitado por la salud de estas alianzas. "Hay Unidas Podemos para rato", pero también por cómo el Gobierno ha demostrado que está "fuerte y unido". A su entender, la forma en la que el Ejecutivo ha gestionado "ciertas polémicas" es reflejo de esa fortaleza, y de que no van a regalar "ni medio flanco de ataque a la oposición de ultraderecha y ultra-ultraderecha", en referencia al PP y a Vox.
Y, frente a quienes trataban de "agrandar" esas polémicas, Iglesias ha agradecido al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que no haya "dejado ni un minuto de garantizar la unidad". Con "ciertas polémicas" el vicepresidente segundo aludía a las discrepancias en materia de política migratoria, así como en relación al cómo y cuándo tramitar la ley integral de libertad sexual, un capítulo que se saldó el jueves con cesiones del PSOE, y con el Gobierno vendiendo nuevamente esa imagen de unidad.
