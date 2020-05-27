madrid
Luisa Turrión, madre del vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales, Pablo Iglesias, ha salido este miércoles en defensa del padre de su hijo, Javier Iglesias Peláez, después de que la portavoz del Grupo Popular, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, le tildara de "terrorista" y ha cargado contra ella aludiendo a su "lengua bífida" y tachándola de "marquesa de pacotilla".
A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, recogido por Europa Press, Turrión subraya que el padre del también líder de Podemos "fue y es un hombre de bien y luchador contra cualquier forma de fascismo".
Javier Iglesias Peláez, padre de Pablo Iglesias Turrion, fue y es un hombre de bien y luchador contra cualquier forma de fascismo. Ser hijo y compañera de Javier Iglesias es un honor que la lengua bifida de una marquesa de pacotilla no empaña.— Maria Luisa Turrion (@TurrionLuisa) May 27, 2020
Durante el tenso debate que han mantenido este miércoles en el Pleno del Congreso, la dirigente 'popular' ha afirmado que Iglesias es "hijo de un terrorista", alegando que el padre del vicepresidente militó en el Frente Revolucionario Antifascista y Patriota (FRAP), un grupo armado comunista que actuó en los últimos estertores del franquismo.
"A esa aristocracia pertenece usted, a la del crimen político", ha sentenciado la portavoz del PP, que ha evidenciado su enfado por el hecho de que Iglesias se dirigiera a ella varias veces diciendo "señora marquesa". El vicepresidente le ha avisado de que iba a recomendar a su progenitor que emprendiera acciones legales contra ella porque acababa de cometer un delito.
"Ser hijo y compañera de Javier Iglesias es un honor que la lengua bífida de una marquesa de pacotilla no empaña", ha rematado la madre del vicepresidente en su mensaje en defensa del que fuera su compañero.
