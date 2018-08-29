Público
Valle de los Caídos Podemos quiere negociar con el Gobierno qué hacer con el Valle de los Caídos

"No puede ser el último monumento en Europa a las dictaduras fascistas", asegura su portavoz en el Senado, Ramón Espinar

Ramón Espinar, portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Senado. 7 EP

El portavoz de Unidos Podemos en el Senado, Ramón Espinar, ha asegurado que su formación política espera poder negociar con el Gobierno y con el PSOE el futuro del Valle de los Caídos, pero ha adelantado que para su partido es el "último monumento a las dictaduras fascistas" y que en Italia o Alemania no existiría.

Espinar se ha referido así a las palabras del presidente, Pedro Sánchez, quien ha anunciado desde Bolivia que el Gobierno renuncia a transformar el Valle de los Caídos en un centro de la memoria porque no cree que pueda convertirse en "lugar de reconciliación" por las connotaciones que ya tiene.

Apuesta a cambio por que sea cementerio civil para las víctimas de la contienda y del franquismo.

El portavoz ha dicho que su partido quiere hablar con el Gobierno socialista sobre el tema, pero ha adelantado que "lo relevante" para Podemos es que no haya símbolos que honren a la dictadura.

"El Valle de los Caídos no puede ser el último monumento en Europa a las dictaduras fascistas que gobernaron en el siglo XX. En Alemania o Italia sería impensable que existiera", ha añadido.

