El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno valenciano, de Podem, deja el cargo

VALENCIA
El vicepresident segundo y conseller de Vivienda, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, ha confirmado este martes que ha decidido dejar el cargo y volver a ser profesor universitario y que ha propuesto tanto a su partido, Podem, como al president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, que le sustituya Héctor Illueca.
Martínez Dalmau, en su primera comparecencia ante los medios después de que el pasado fin de semana trascendiera su intención de abandonar el Consell por discrepancias con la actual dirección de Podem en la Comunitat Valenciana, ha indicado que se va "con los deberes hechos".
La decisión de marcharse es "firme y está tomada desde hace un tiempo"
"Ahora mismo que todo está en marcha" en ese departamento de la Generalitat "no pasa nada" por que se vuelva a la Universidad y le sustituya una persona "tan capacitada" como el director general de Inspección de Trabajo, ha señalado el aún vicepresidente.
Se ha mostrado convencido de que su equipo de trabajo seguirá en sus puestos cuando se oficialice su relevo, un plazo que según ha explicado corresponde marcar al president Puig, y que en su opinión "no llevará mucho tiempo", pues aunque no es "urgente" su decisión de irse es "firme y está tomada desde hace un tiempo".
Rubén Martínez fue entrevistado el pasado mes de marzo en Público desde En La Frontera, donde argumentó que para él la vivienda "es un derecho humano fundamental".
